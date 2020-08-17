Summit County deputies investigate attempted child abduction

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Summit County deputies are investigating a reported child abduction and asking for help from the public.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a missing child in the Trailside area around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said parents reported their 13-year-old daughter had not returned home after missing a 6:50 p.m. Park City Transit bus.

After deputies began searching multiple areas throughout Snyderville Basin, the mother called a deputy at 9:24 p.m. and reported her daughter had been found at a friend’s home near Trailside.

The girl told her parents that while at the bus stop, she was approached by a man who reportedly forced her to walk on a dirt trail where he forced her to remove some clothing and give up her phone.

The suspect alleged he had a gun, but no gun was presented. During the incident, the young girl said the man kicked dirt and rocks at her, then quickly left the area on foot. That’s when the girl reportedly ran to a friend’s house in the area.

Deputies said the man is described as a white male in his 30s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hoodie with a zipper, black hat, dark pants, and a face covering.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have been collecting evidence and following any available leads – currently, there is no identified suspect.

If anyone happened to be in the Trailside area on Friday, August 14 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., you are asked to call investigators at (435)615-3601 with any information they may have regarding activity in the area.

Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Deputies shared the following “stranger danger” reminder with parents: When children are approached by people they do not know, they should lead with their voice – scream and yell to get attention. Parents should also have their minor children travel with a friend or an adult and report any suspicious persons or vehicles.