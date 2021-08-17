Parleys Canyon Fire declared a local emergency as fire continues to rage

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to the Parleys Canyon Fire Monday.

In it, officials request aid from the State of Utah as well as the federal government to combat the fire.

According to the declaration, the fire began on Aug. 14 and spread from Lambs Canyon to Parley’s Canyon where it endangered homes and residents in several Summit County neighborhoods.

Officials issued an evacuation order for roughly 10,000 residents, from 6,000 to 8,000 homes, directing them to a Red Cross evacuation shelter. The evacuation orders were extended through Wednesday for the Upper Pinebrook Neighborhood and through Thursday in the Summit Park & Timberline neighborhoods on Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized use of federal funds to fight the fire Saturday.

The declaration will expire 30 days from Aug. 16. View the full declaration at summitcounty.org.