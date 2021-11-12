Teen dies in Summit County crash, shuts down highway for hours

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been killed in a car crash on Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-32 near milepost 13. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time, but officials say he is 18-years-old.

Authorities say the crash involved a Subaru traveling southbound and an Audi traveling northbound along the same area. UHP says the violent crash happened when the Subaru crossed into the northbound lane and spun out, crashing into the front end of the Audi.

The Subaru driver was killed on impact. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The Audi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

SR-32 was shut down for over three hours so authorities could investigate the deadly incident.

