Summit Co. Sheriff wanrs of cold, quick-moving waterways this time of year

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sheriff Justin, with Summit County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Wednesday to warn of quick moving waterways this time of year.
As temperatures rise, it’s important to be very careful around waterways, Sheriff Justin expressed.
He advises Utahns spending time on hikes or camping, be sure to keep children and pets away from rivers and streams.
Sheriff Justin says water is cold and fast-moving this time of year and asks all to please be safe around Summit County water.
