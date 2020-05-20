SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the summer months approach, the urge to hit the road or book a flight to a vacation destination, but with the COVID-19 outbreak, some of those annual travel plans may get postponed or even canceled. Fortunately, staying local doesn’t exactly pose as the worst idea for summer recreating.

According to new study by personal-finance website Wallethub, Salt Lake City is among the best cities for Staycations. The report looks at more than 180 cities, including 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state with a focus on two key dimensions: 1) Recreation and 2) Rest & Relaxation.

Wallethub says give the current circumstances in our country related to the coronavirus outbreak “If individuals are doing a staycation, that means they aren’t leaving their town. Some people may interpret that as staying in a hotel in town, but it’s not recommended during a pandemic, because it does introduce more risk and interaction with others.”

Salt Lake City scored #20 overall in the Wallethub study. However, in terms of recreation Utah’s capital city ranks at #2 out of the 180 cities measured.

Courtesy: Wallethub

If you’re considering a staycation, Wallethub says “it’s good to involve all participants, as planning a staycation is half of the fun. Many people have not visited local attractions, historical sites, or regional parks. This could be a starting place. Backyards can also be great places for a camping outing, geocaching, and BBQ with lawn games.”

Courtesy: Wallethub

As with any staycation the ultimate goal is to relax. Wallethub says some other tips to consider if you want to have a successful staycation, perhaps read a book, take a walk, have a picnic as well as observing birds and other wildlife.

