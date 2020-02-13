Suicide prevention advocates push for mental health bills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mental health is being called one of the most critical issues of our time. That’s why advocates are on Utah’s Capitol Hill sharing their stories with lawmakers.

It’s all part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s 4th Annual State Capitol Day.

A call to action on a crisis gripping Utah.

Advocates come from across the state to share their stories of the devastation they know first hand.

Tracy Balch lost her daughter. Emily, a few years ago. Just two weeks before her high school graduation.

“Her life was just starting, but she had dealt with a lot of the mental health and depression for so many years. We know with her writings that she’s done that we were lucky to keep her those 18 years,” said Balch.

Balch is from Richfield, Utah. where resources for her daughter were sparse.

That’s why she’s asking state lawmakers to increase access in rural Utah.

One bill she’s pushing is House Bill 32 sponsored by Representative Steve Eliason.

It would provide funding for additional mobile crisis teams across the state and create receiving centers open 24/7/365 for those facing a mental health emergency.

“We can reduce our suicide death rate, our overdose death rate, we can affect the homeless issue. So many things we can do as we continue to talk about this and, as a state, put our money where our mouth is,” said Eliason, (R) Sandy.

Senator Daniel Thatcher is also addressing the issue.

Senate Bill 89 would create a pilot program to help those who don’t qualify for Medicaid and don’t have insurance pay for services.

“People that if we can’t get them help, they will either end up in the emergency room or they’ll end up in the morgue,” said Thatcher, (R) West Valley City.

And, House Minority Leader Brian King is working on mental health parity.

He wants insurers to treat mental health the same as physical health.

“It’s nothing but blatant, straight forward discrimination against individuals who are disabled due to mental health conditions, and it’s wrong,” said King, (D) Salt Lake City.

Balch is dedicated to the cause in honor of her daughter because if she can help save one life it’s worth it.

“It heals my heart. When you lose a child your heartbreaks,” she said.

