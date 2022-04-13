HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he violated an active protective order and showed up at his wife’s Heber City home Wednesday morning.

A woman called the police shortly after 11 a.m. and told them that her husband had violated an active protective order. She reported that her husband was at their home and was suicidal.

When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to make contact with the husband multiple times, a press release states.

Officials say that based on the circumstances involving a felony domestic violence protective order violation, history of the offender, and suicidal threats reported to law enforcement, Heber and Wasatch SWAT were called out.

When the SWAT team entered the home, they couldn’t locate anyone inside.

Law enforcement discovered that the man had left the home before they arrived on scene.

Officers then contacted the man by phone and he refused to cooperate. Several members of the community and phone records lead law enforcement to his location.

Police located the man at a nearby business hiding in a car that did not belong to him.

The 53-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail for a third-degree felony protective order violation.