‘Suicidal and homicidal’: Police say suspect had mental health issues prior to Tinder date murder

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – Police say that Ethan Hunsaker told them he murdered a woman he had just met on the dating app Tinder. What they don’t know is why but a few key words in his booking statement reveal that mental illness may have driven the 24-year-old to kill.

The statement details Hunsaker’s confession to choking and then stabbing 25-year-old Ashlyn Black at a house on Reid Avenue in Layton just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the document he told dispatchers that he wanted police to kill him. It also reads: “Ethan Hunsaker has several mental health issues. Ethan has daily suicidal and homicidal ideations. Ethan has recently thought of ways to kill and kidnap others.”

Apparently, Miss Black had no idea of his mental illness when she connected with him on Tinder about four hours before her death.

In a statement, Black’s family said: “A monster has taken away the life of our little girl in a crime as senseless as it was evil. Our hearts are broken and our lives are forever changed due to the despicable acts of another person. In just a few senseless and selfish minutes, a life of an amazing, fun loving young woman was taken, one who had a passion for being the voice of those who could not speak out for themselves. And a gift for working with those who have special needs. The lives of her friends and family are permanently altered. No time can fill the emptiness we feel, and the hole it has left in our hearts.”

In a text conversation with ABC4 News, a close relative of Hunsaker expressed sympathy for the victim’s family but did not elaborate on his mental health condition, stating that “His family would like some privacy at this time.”

Hunsaker is being held at the Davis County Jail without bail.



As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign for Miss Black’s family had generated over $8,000 in donations.

