Sugar House reveals anti-racism mural

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sugar House revealed an anti-racism mural, showcasing diversity, black joy, and safety in Utah.

The Patagonia Outlet, in Salt Lake City, commissioned an artist with the Utah Conversations Project.

After George Floyd’s death, the project was found and focuses on opening up conversations about anti-racism.

The mural is said to represent black joy, safety for the community, and includes iconic local scenery with wildflowers and mountain ranges.

“It’s such an honor, especially because the images are so uplifting so we hope that people can feel that infusion of up lifted you often times do not see black faces in community art that means a lot right there, I think it is really important,” says Franque Bains from the Utah Conversations.

Utah Conversations is a grass roots project, 50 people are signed up to host conversations about building up the black community and there are nearly 200.

The artist is expected to be at the mural over the weekend to answer questions.