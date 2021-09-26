UPDATE: Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in SLC shooting

SUNDAY 9/26/21 9:22 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have confirmed the victim of a deadly house party shooting in Sugar House is U of U football player Aaron Lowe.

The Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning around midnight and the shooting left one person dead on the scene and another in critical condition. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Lowe was in his third season of playing with the University of Utah’s football team. Notably, Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor former Utes player Ty Jordan, who lost his life after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

In a tragic connection, Jordan and Lowe were best friends, playing football together back in high school. When Jordan lost his life, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of Jordan.

Lowe was a defensive back who played 11 games on special teams as a freshman in 2019. Last season saw Lower playing in five games, also on special teams. Lowe appeared in each of Utah’s first three games of the current season.

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising responded to the news saying, “Rest in Peace A Lowe. Love you brother.”

Rest In Peace A Lowe. Love you brother. — Cameron Rising (@crising7) September 26, 2021

University of Utah running back Micah Bernard responded saying, “Rest in Peace Big Bro.”

Rest in Peace Big Bro 🖤 — Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) September 26, 2021

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when Utah announced that he would receive the first Ty Jordan scholarship. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 Aaron Lowe & Ty Jordan weren’t gone from each other long. RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏 to the entire @Utah_Football community & Lowe family. pic.twitter.com/dhPbNl7ukh — Pac 12 fight Club (@PacFight) September 26, 2021

Police are still currently investigating the shooting that left the star football player dead. Homicide detectives are speaking to witnesses and searching for video evidence that may have captured the shooting or the moments leading up to it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.

ABC4 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sugar House party shooting leaves one dead, another in critical condition

SUNDAY 9/26/21 8:34 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been killed and another is in critical condition after a house party shooting in Sugar House.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident happened on Saturday around midnight near the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street.

Police have not identified the victims at this time, but confirm that one person was discovered dead on the scene and another was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe a fight broke out which led to shots being fired, although the suspect is still unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (801) 799-3000.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.