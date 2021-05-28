Sugar House: Major transportation, public utility improvements now underway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Multiple major transportation and public utility improvements in the Sugar House neighborhood are now underway.

Over 15 projects and studies are starting this spring and will continue through the fall as part of Salt Lake City’s multi-year campaign to improve infrastructure in the area.

The city says projects slated for this year will upgrade underground utilities, rebuild or resurface roads, improve bus stops and sidewalks, add bike lanes, and improve travel options and conditions for the Sugar House community.

Projects will continue for the next four to five years.

“These projects provide us an amazing opportunity to rethink how transportation works in the Sugar House area,” says Lynn Jacobs, SLC Transportation Engineer. “Through many of these upcoming reconstruction projects we will bring our public spaces into better alignment with community goals and desires, and create roadways that meet everyone’s needs.”

According to city officials, these improvements are part of the ongoing Funding Our Future initiative. In 2018, voters approved a bond providing $87 million for street reconstruction. Yearly sales tax revenue covers the cost for increased street maintenance, improved transit, and other projects throughout Salt Lake City.

Work on phase two of the Salt Lake City Public Utilities’ (SLCDPU) East-West Water Line project began in April, and will install a new large diameter water line from Highland Drive to 900 East. The 900 East bond reconstruction project from Hollywood Avenue to 2700 South will begin in June, according to city officials. These projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

For a full list and map of upcoming projects, visit the Sugar House Construction Projects page.

Another major project recently kicked off in Salt Lake City. The largest of several projects approved by Salt Lake City voters in 2018, the 300 West project began construction in mid-May and works to reconstruct 300 West from 2100 South to 900 South.

Aging pavement will be replaced during the project, and a raised, two-way bike lane will be added on the west side and separated from the road by a park strip, officials said in a news release. New crosswalks at American Avenue and Andrew Avenue will also be added.

For more on this project, click here.