SUGAR HOUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Demolition crews have been working on the apartment complex that was recently burned down in Sugar House since last night. Requests from evacuated individuals to enter their residences will be handled on a “case-by-case” basis.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Shaun Mumedy told ABC4 that fire personnel, joined by the construction crews, are currently prioritizing the northeast corner of the building that is still standing for demolition. That part of the complex has the greatest risk of collapsing.

There are a few engineers on site who will be monitoring the progress of the demolition and making informed decisions on just how much the building needs to be taken down.

Approximately 75 individuals were displaced as a result of the fire, according to Mumedy.

“They will work directly with their apartment managers if they need emergency stuff,” he said. “But they will not be allowed to stay in there.”

An investigation task force, established by the fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is currently looking into the cause of the fire. There are no updates for now. Mumedy said the public can help the investigation by sending in relevant photos and videos, especially ones that show the early stages of the fire.

The fire department will keep a few crew members around for at least the next 48 hours to deal with any smoke and fumes that are still emitting from the ruins.

Mumedy added that the Salt Lake County Health Department will be sharing a link soon that provides real-time data on the air quality around the area of the fire.

All businesses down the alley and south of Standard Optical will remain closed. Additionally, Highland Drive stretching from 2100 S to Sugarmont Drive is closed in both directions.

Anyone who has information on the fire can call the fire department’s media hotline at (801) 550-0121 or visit their website.