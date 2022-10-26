Sugar House, Utah (ABC4) — According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.

Owners of the Vue at Sugar House filed a lawsuit back in January 2021 against Kier Construction and Sugarhouse Dixon LLC. The lawsuit claims the construction companies have been blocking roads in the area and damaged parts of a driveway. The complaint goes on to say the companies placed large piles of dirt (approximately 15 to 20 feet high), construction debris and equipment across the entire width of the driveway and sidewalk, adding that this has created significant safety risks “including excessive noise, unsightliness, and smell, as well as fire and other safety hazards.”

An attorney representing the Vue, Bryon Benevento, said two preliminary injunctions have been issued. Both involve moving equipment including a crane they say exposed their client to the dangers of overhead debris. When asked if he believed any of these issues could have contributed to the fire Benevento said he wasn’t sure.

“We think the building plan is too large for the space and should not have been approved, which lends itself to the spread of any fire to my client’s apartments and businesses. We have also complained about the obstruction of the lanes which impairs access, including first responders,” Benevento said.

Benevento said they are seeking damages in excess of $2 million exclusive of punitive damages and fees due to intentional conduct. However, he said they now plan on re-evaluating due to the fire and smoke damages.

That being said, Salt Lake City Fire Department said they had no reports of issues with construction getting in the way of putting out the fire. ABC4 News reached out to Keir Construction for comment but has not heard back.