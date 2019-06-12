Subway holds food workshops for children and families

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Over the next couple months, local dietitians and Subway restaurants across the Salt Lake Valley are helping families learn about the importance of nutritious food choices during several free food workshops.
These events will be held at local libraries throughout Salt Lake and Utah Counties.
The first workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at the Riverton Library at 2.p.m. The workshops will cover basic nutrition information and will include a hands-on sub-making activity as well as free lunch.
The purpose of the “Share The Color” events is to teach children about the importance of making healthier choices using colorful fruits and vegetables as part of their daily meals and snacks.
Below is a list of library locations and dates of the upcoming workshops:
Wednesday, June 12 – 2:00 p.m.
Riverton Library, (801) 943-4636
12877 South 1830 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Monday, June 17 – 10:30 a.m.
American Fork Public Library, (801) 763-3070
64 South 100 East
American Fork, UT 84003
Wednesday, June 19 – 10:15 a.m.
West Jordan Library, (801) 943-4636
8030 South 1825 West
West Jordan, UT 84088
Tuesday, July 2 – 12:30 p.m.
Sandy Library, (801) 943-4636
10100 Petunia Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Tuesday, July 30 – 11:30 a.m.
Herriman Library, (801) 943-4636
5380 Main Street
Herriman, UT 84096
Space is still available and registration is required. Parents can sign up for the food workshops at local library locations in person or over the phone.