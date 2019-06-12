Subway holds food workshops for children and families

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Over the next couple months, local dietitians and Subway restaurants across the Salt Lake Valley are helping families learn about the importance of nutritious food choices during several free food workshops.

These events will be held at local libraries throughout Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

The first workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at the Riverton Library at 2.p.m. The workshops will cover basic nutrition information and will include a hands-on sub-making activity as well as free lunch.

The purpose of the “Share The Color” events is to teach children about the importance of making healthier choices using colorful fruits and vegetables as part of their daily meals and snacks.

Below is a list of library locations and dates of the upcoming workshops:



Wednesday, June 12 – 2:00 p.m.

Riverton Library, (801) 943-4636

12877 South 1830 West

Riverton, UT 84065

Monday, June 17 – 10:30 a.m.

American Fork Public Library, (801) 763-3070

64 South 100 East

American Fork, UT 84003

Wednesday, June 19 – 10:15 a.m.

West Jordan Library, (801) 943-4636

8030 South 1825 West

West Jordan, UT 84088

Tuesday, July 2 – 12:30 p.m.

Sandy Library, (801) 943-4636

10100 Petunia Way

Sandy, UT 84092

Tuesday, July 30 – 11:30 a.m.

Herriman Library, (801) 943-4636

5380 Main Street

Herriman, UT 84096

Space is still available and registration is required. Parents can sign up for the food workshops at local library locations in person or over the phone.

