Subway and Rescue Mission of Salt Lake team up for ‘Picnic With a Purpose’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Subway partnered with Rescue Mission of Salt Lake to provide free sandwiches to the homeless Thursday.

It’s part of ‘Picnic With A Purpose’ at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake.

The Rescue Mission gave information regarding addiction recovery programs, job placement and low-income housing services, as well as haircuts and a dance contest.

This is the events 11th year.

Officials say the event helped the homeless show they are loved, valued and more importantly, that they are not alone.

