A $2,000 reward is being offered for the return of the stuffed elephant

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah mom is pleading for the return of a “priceless” stuffed animal that was taken during a car burglary this week.

On Monday, Samantha Hanson was golfing at the Riveroaks Golf Course in Sandy around 6 p.m. when she got a call from a friend who told her that her car had been broken into. During the burglary, the thieves took Hansons’ purse containing her credit cards, ID, and several other things.

One of those items, a stuffed animal, belonged to her 9-month-old son Milo who was killed in October 2009 after being shaken by his babysitter.

Milo Doxey





Ellie the elephant has gone everywhere with Hanson and sleeps with her every night. The stuffed elephant also plays a lullaby her son would listen to inside his crib. It is the only toy of her son’s that she has left.

Police called Hanson later that night telling her that someone tried to purchase over $800 at Walmart with one of her cards but it was declined due to being reported as stolen.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward and a good samaritan has offered another $1,000.

The case is being handled by the Sandy City Police. Anyone who might have seen the elephant or knows what might have happened to it is asked to call 801-568-7200.