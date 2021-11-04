STUDY: Utahns prefer to drive to a place that’s minutes away than walk

FILE-In this Thursday, June 25, 2015, file photo, vehicles crowd the highway during the morning rush hour, in South Jordan, Utah. The United States will add 79 million people in the next 40 years, but growth will slow as the U.S population gets older, according to new projections presented Thursday at a meeting of demographers. he U.S. is expected to cross the 400 million-person threshold in 2058. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UTAH (ABC4)- Utahns prefer to drive rather than walk, according to a study by BarBend.com, a strength training resource, and news outlet.

If given a choice between walking and driving, 29% of people in Utah would rather drive than walk to a place that’s only five minutes away. That’s lower than the national average of 32%.

In their study of 3,394 respondents, they found that people around in the United States like to take the ‘path of least resistance’ when it comes to how they get around to places. In other words, the study summarizes that by saying that people in the U.S. are simply lazy.

Harvard Medical released a report in June detailing the benefits of walking, among them, counteracting the effects of weight-promoting genes, reducing the risk of developing breast cancer, easing joint pain, and boosting immune function.

Perhaps one of the most obvious benefits of walking rather than driving somewhere is the amount of gas one saves. Plus, when one walks instead of drives, they help reduce toxic engine emissions into the atmosphere.

Ironically, the BarBend study also found that despite people’s preference to drive rather than walk, 41% of people say they don’t walk enough each day. People also say that the weather and outside temperature gauges how much they will walk, if they walk at all. Here is the breakdown of temperatures people are unwilling to walk in:

32°F – 60%

36.5°F – 8%

41°F – 6%

45.5°F – 11%

50°F – 7%

54.5°F – 2%

59°F – 8%

Lastly, the study found that 31% of people surveyed would rather take an escalator to the floor they need to go to rather than take the stairs to the floor they need to go to. And the maximum number of flights of stairs a person is willing to walk is three.

“It’s not always easy to fit exercise into our busy schedules.” Max Whiteside from BarBend says. “Walking somewhere instead of driving is a good way to fit in more active time into our days. It’s great for our physical and mental health, and gets us outdoors and breathing fresh air.”