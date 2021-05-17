Utah had 4th least effective response to COVID-19, study says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A recently published study has rated the Beehive State as having the fourth worst response to COVID-19 in the country.

The study, published by Sykes, determined the rankings by analyzing data on each state from January to March 2021.

Factors in the data included each state’s average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people, average test positivity rate, average number of hospital admissions per 100 beds, average percentage of hospitals with supply shortages, average weekly growth rate of vaccine dose distribution per 100,000, and percent of vaccine doses used. On top of these numbers, the study also took into account the first states to issue mask mandates and states with stay-at-home orders.

Each state was then given a score based on their response, which Utah received a score of 35.63.

For context, Hawaii, which the study deemed to have the best response to COVID-19, was given a score of 84.14, and Kentucky, deemed to have the worst response to the pandemic, was given a score of 28.33.

Rounding out the top three worst responses to COVID-19 were Georgia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky.

The data shows that many of the states deemed to have the worst response to COVID-19 were in the southern part of the U.S., with the exception of Utah and New York.

The study also noted that 42 of the 50 states issued stay-at-home orders. Utah along with Arkansas and Oklahoma were among the states that did not issue stay-at-home orders and placed in the bottom 10 for overall response to the pandemic.

North Dakota however, also didn’t issue stay-at-home orders, but placed in the top 10 for overall response to the pandemic, according to the study.

Here are the full state rankings, with number one being the best response to the pandemic and 50 being the worst response:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Maryland
  3. Washington
  4. Connecticut
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. North Dakota
  7. Oregon
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Illinois
  10. New Mexico
  11. Maine
  12. Montana
  13. Minnesota
  14. Ohio
  15. Michigan
  16. Rhode Island
  17. Colorado
  18. Idaho
  19. Kansas
  20. South Dakota
  21. Alaska
  22. Wyoming
  23. Vermont
  24. Nevada
  25. New Jersey
  26. Massachusetts
  27. Louisiana
  28. Missouri
  29. Indiana
  30. Delaware
  31. Mississippi
  32. California
  33. Iowa
  34. Alabama
  35. Nebraska
  36. New Hampshire
  37. Tennessee
  38. West Virginia
  39. North Carolina
  40. Virginia
  41. Texas
  42. Arizona
  43. Florida
  44. New York
  45. Arkansas
  46. South Carolina
  47. Utah
  48. Georgia
  49. Oklahoma
  50. Kentucky

Click here to read the full study.

