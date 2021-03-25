Study shows women’s contributions in the home are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The contributions women are making to their families are growing, according to a Wells Fargo Study.

The study polled 2,195 women in homes with $250,000 or more in assets or $100,000 or more in income about how they are feeling, responding to, and leading through uncertainty and change.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials found that women’s contributions to the family pocketbook are growing.

Over half (54%) of all partnered women reported greater or equal earnings to their spouse.

Officials added that nearly one-third (32%) of millennial and Gen X women reported being the primary breadwinner in their homes, which is one and a half times higher than women from the boomer and traditionalists (20%).

Half of millennial and Gen X women (51%) told officials they lead the household finances as compared to only 40% of women in the baby boomer and traditionalists.

“The economic recovery from COVID-19 will be heavily influenced by women as the next generation continues to increase their earnings potential,” says Veronica Willis, investment strategy analyst with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Younger women are still seeing increased barriers to developing financial skills.

The study found that more than a third of millennial and Gen X women said they find financial concepts intimidating and did not learn enough about finances while growing up.

One-in-five millennial and Gen X women said they do not have enough time to devote to building financial skills, as compared to only 6% of baby boomer and traditionalists women.

Two-thirds of millennial and Gen X women expressed that they get extremely anxious when there is a lot of uncertainty, as compared to only 49% of baby boomer and traditionalists women.

About a third of millennial and Gen X women said financial uncertainty has kept them up at night according to the survey.

“The financial anxiety experienced by the younger generation during times of economic uncertainty is likely a direct reflection of their relative inexperience getting through financial hardship,” says Nancy Amick, senior family dynamics consultant with the Advice Center within Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. “Prior generations have the benefit of past experience. Many of these women have weathered turbulent markets and uncertain economic environments.”

Despite the increased barriers for younger women, most say they are open and eager to learn and grow.

“There is a clear message to financial advisors in this data. Women expect advisors to converse with them about the totality of their lives, as context for providing financial advice,” says Heather Hunt-Ruddy, head of business development and growth for Wells Fargo Advisors.

Three out of four millennial and Gen X women say they take charge when it comes to the financial education of their children.

“Helping to develop strong financial acumen in their children is a high priority for young women because they cite that very concept as an inhibitor to their own financial success,” says Beth Renner, head of the Advice Center for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. “Women learn from experience and are paying it forward.”