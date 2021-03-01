Study reveals Utah as ‘most affordable destination’, travel tips and alternatives

In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines says its face mask requirement now extends to ticket counters and airport lounges. United said Wednesday, July 22 that it might ban violators from flying on its planes. United and all other major U.S. airlines already require passengers to wear masks during flights. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(ABC4) – Spring is around the corner, and getting outdoors to take in the healthy air is a must!

And with everything gearing up towards a vibrant March, the travel bug is kicking in. According to a recent study, Utah tops the list as one of the most affordable places to travel to.

On March 1, Priceline rounds up some of the most affordable destinations for the month, so get your suitcases ready for some adventure! And if traveling isn’t something you’re into right now, we also have some exciting alternatives well suited for those homebodies.

21 Destinations that cost less than $150 per night

Priceline analyzed average daily hotel rates checking in or out anytime between March 1 through March 31 to determine destinations that have an average daily rate of less than $150 per night. Average daily rates are noted within parentheses.

Las Vegas, NV ($83.68) Salt Lake City, UT ($102.19) Seattle, WA ($106.47) Denver, CO ($109.26) Dallas, TX ($113.24) Houston, TX ($113.31) Hamptons Roads, VA ($117.26) Orlando, FL ($118.77) St. George, UT ($121.05) Myrtle Beach, SC ($121.88) Pigeon Forge – Gatlinburg, TN ($122.86) Austin, TX ($127.95) Fort Worth, TX ($129.88) St. Louise, MO ($131.58) Atlanta, GA ($132.55) New Orleans, LA ($135.64) New York, NY ($141.67) San Antonio, TX ($147.00) Chicago, IL ($147.57) Nashville, TN ($147.95) Tampa, FL ($147.98)

18 Destinations with savings over 30%

Priceline analyzed average discounted hotel rates checking in or out anytime between March 1 to March 31 to determine destinations that have an average savings discount of over 30%. Average savings percentages are noted within parentheses.

Park City, UT (52.92%) Myrtle Beach, SC (46.12%) Dominican Republic (44.58%) Hawaii Island (The Big Island), HI (41.04%) Eagle County – Summit County, CO (39.78%) Lake Tahoe (39.61%) The Florida Keys (38.27%) Flagstaff – Sedona, AZ (36.86%) Savannah, GA (36.39%) Charleston, SC (34.82%) Denver, CO (34.65%) St. George, UT (34.49%) San Diego, CA (33.33%) Orlando, FL (31.76%) Maui Island, HI (31.19%) Pigeon Forge Gatlinburg, TN (30.48%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (30.42%) Fort Myers – Naples, FL (30.29%)

If traveling out of state isn’t something you’re interested in, here are some adventures you can embark on in the beautiful state of Utah.

Utah stretches about 350 miles long and 270 miles wide. How much of it have you discovered?

Here are some Utah gems that enough people visit and more should definitely go out to see.

Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Dutch John Flaming Gorge Reservoir is a huge reservoir, providing an outstanding opportunity for boating, fishing, skiing, jet skiing, house boating, and other water sports. Three full-service marinas offer launching, storage, and maintenance facilities.

According to a Utah adventure site, the reservoir surface water is cool even during the heat of summer. That means the reservoir provides excellent habitat for trout and it is invigoratingly cool for water skiers.

“Flaming Gorge is famous for its trophy lake trout. A good number of 30+ pound fish are caught each year. The Utah record went 51 lb 8 oz, and there may yet be a bigger one swimming in the reservoir. Fishing is also very good for rainbows, brown trout, kokanee salmon, and smallmouth bass,” they add.

Yant Flats, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Yant Flats could be pinned as Utah’s own copy of The Wave in Arizona. This gem is open to anyone willing to visit! Bring plenty of water, and don’t forget your camera!

According to Hike St.George, Yant Flat is one of Southern Utah’s little gems that it seems you have to be from out of town to know anything about! This hiking trail takes you across a quick mile of the lower forest at the base of Pine Valley Mountain, and then spits you out onto some of the most incredibly colored sandstone formations that exist on this earth! There are two main areas of exploration and you can easily spend a couple of days hiking across the candy-like swirls.

Spiral Jetty, Great Salt Lake Created in April, 1970, this outdoor art is located on the northeast shores of the Great Salt Lake. It’s considered the most compelling of sculptor Robert Smithson’s work.

Robert Smithson’s earthwork Spiral Jetty (1970) is located at Rozel Point peninsula on the northeastern shore of Great Salt Lake. Using over six thousand tons of black basalt rocks and earth from the site, Smithson formed a coil 1,500 feet long and 15 feet wide that winds counterclockwise off the shore into the water. In 1999, through the generosity of the artist Nancy Holt, Smithson’s wife, and the Estate of Robert Smithson, the artwork was donated to Dia Art Foundation.