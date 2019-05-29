Study finds that America's top financial regret is failure to save
A study conducted by Bankrate.com found that more than half of Americans say they regret not saving enough money, leaving 56% of respondents disappointed with their savings.
The study found that when it comes to savings-related financial regrets, 27% of respondents wish they had started saving earlier for retirement, 19% lament not saving enough for emergencies and 10% say they have not saved enough for their child’s education.
With debt-related financial regrets, 16% of people regret taking on too much credit card debt, 11% say they have too much student loan debt and 7% wish they didn't buy more of a house than they could afford.
According to the study, Gen Xers and older Millennials (ages 30-38) had the highest incidence of regret about not saving enough money. The Silent Generation and older Boomers (ages 65-73) are the most likely to say they have no financial regrets.
"Saving money may seem impossible at times but taking a few proactive steps can safeguard you from potential hardship in the future,” said Bankrate.com
The consumer financial service suggests saving before you spend by paying yourself first by setting up automatic deposits from your paycheck into a savings account and a retirement account.
Attorney: Body of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Jessica Shelley found
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The body of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was found, bringing a five-day search for the missing Logan girl to a tragic end.
Searchers discovered the girl's body around 2 p.m. Wednesday after the attorney of Alex Whipple confirmed his client disclosed where they could find her.
Police responded to the area of 50 North 500 West where they discovered Elizabeth's body, according to Alex's attorney.Read the Full Article
Uncle of missing 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Alex Whipple, the uncle of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was charged Wednesday with murder.
According to court documents, investigators found blood on Whipple, a knife, and a pipe. With the help of the Utah Attorney General's Office investigators used Rapid DNA tests and confirmed the blood belonged to Lizzy, documents state.Read the Full Article
Washington City officials find missing 90-year-old man
5/29: Police say George has been found and is safe.
-------------------
WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man that has vanished.Read the Full Article
