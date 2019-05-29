Local News

Study finds that America's top financial regret is failure to save

Posted: May 29, 2019 / 09:27 AM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 09:27 AM MDT

A study conducted by Bankrate.com found that more than half of Americans say they regret not saving enough money, leaving 56% of respondents disappointed with their savings. 

The study found that when it comes to savings-related financial regrets, 27% of respondents wish they had started saving earlier for retirement, 19% lament not saving enough for emergencies and 10% say they have not saved enough for their child’s education. 

With debt-related financial regrets, 16% of people regret taking on too much credit card debt, 11% say they have too much student loan debt and 7% wish they didn't buy more of a house than they could afford.

According to the study, Gen Xers and older Millennials (ages 30-38) had the highest incidence of regret about not saving enough money. The Silent Generation and older Boomers (ages 65-73) are the most likely to say they have no financial regrets.

"Saving money may seem impossible at times but taking a few proactive steps can safeguard you from potential hardship in the future,” said Bankrate.com 

The consumer financial service suggests saving before you spend by paying yourself first by setting up automatic deposits from your paycheck into a savings account and a retirement account. 

 

What others are clicking on:

New charges: rapist accused of "hit" on victims

Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update

Colorado City man accused of sexual abuse

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

    Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

  • Camp K Live Koncert Series

    Camp K Live Koncert Series

  • Pilates perfect for cross-training

    Pilates perfect for cross-training

  • Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

    Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

  • Outdoor grilling safety tips

    Outdoor grilling safety tips

  • Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

    Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

  • New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

    New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

  • BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

    BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

  • Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

    Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

  • Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

    Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

  • Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

    Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

  • Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

    Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss