Students still on campus at USU amid 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of Logan is home to Utah State University. The university reported its first three cases of the virus. One teacher who is working from home, one student who lives on campus and another student who is currently living out of state.

ABC4.com’s Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to a USU student who is still on campus and what that experience has been like.

The crisis communications and issues management director at Utah State University told ABC4 there are still plenty of students who are on campus who are unable to go home. One of them is junior student Caitlin Hogan.

Caitlin Hogan is from New York and says the cases of COVID-19 are much worse there.

“It’s kind of scary cuz’ my family is in New York and one of my aunts is in the epicenter, and she’s in Westchester County and that’s where it’s like really bad,” said Caitlin.

She says she feels safer on campus at Utah State University than she would at home.

“But my mom had a little scare, one cuz’ of her coworkers had it so she was a little nervous at first, but she’s OK,” said Caitlin.

She says she’s lucky to have her brother who moved this semester.

Caitlin says the university is doing a great job at cleaning the campus and her professors are doing well with online teaching.

“I don’t feel unsafe at all, so it’s very nice to like just know that you’re in a clean area, and I would be scared if I was at home right now I’m just glad they’re taking all the necessary precautions,” said Caitlin.

Now one of the biggest changes for Caitlin has been eating on campus. Instead of being able to eat on campus she has to pick up her meals in to-go boxes and either eat by herself in this room or in her dorm.

“We can’t go into the Jnction and sit down anymore, we have to leave right away, so I think that’s a great idea,” said Caitlin.

Amanda DeRito, the crisis communications and issues management director at Utah State University says now that there are cases from the university, it really hits home.

She says it’s important to social distance and anyone could be exposed and not know it yet.

DeRito says USU is still offering support services that students had in person, online and through the phone.