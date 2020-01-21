Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)— A somber Tuesday at Grantsville High School. Some learning for the first time that one of their classmates won’t be returning to school.

“Very tragic situation,” Tooele School District Communications Director Marie Denson said.

Grantsville High Freshman student Alexis Haynie was murdered along with her younger siblings Mathew and Milan along with their mother Alejandra.

The father survived after police say a teenage relative opened fire on the family.

Students arrived to class with the stark reminder that Alexis’ seat will be empty.

“This loss is shocking. We haven’t had something like this happen in Grantsville in 20 years,” Denson said.

Other Grantsville area students made signs of support that hang throughout Grantsville High.

“You have rival schools coming together saying it does not matter what our differences are are here for you” Denson said.

There will also be grief counselors on site.

“All of our Grantsville area schools will have additional counselors on hand to help,” Denson said.

Throughout the community yellow ribbons are hanging from trees to remember the victims.

At last check, the community has raised upwards of $80,000 for medical and funeral costs.

There will be a viewing and funeral starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 550 E. Durfee Street in. Grantsville.

To read the family’s obituary or to donate flowers, click here.

