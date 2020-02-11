Students at the U register to vote in honor of the 150th anniversary of the first vote cast by a woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at the University of Utah were given the opportunity to celebrate a milestone in the women’s suffrage movement on Tuesday.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Library, the University, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Utah, hosted a series of exhibits and events including a voter registration drive.
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, marks 150 years since Seraph Young, a schoolteacher from Salt Lake City, became the first woman in the U.S. to cast a vote.
Learn more here.
