Students at Jordan Valley School briefly evacuated after bomb threat

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at Jordan Valley School were evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat.
The school, located at 7501 South 1000 East, is for students that have disabilities.
Jeff Haney with Canyons School District said the students were put in a nearby Latter-day Saints church building.
After about an hour the “all clear” was given and students were allowed back inside.
What others are clicking on:
- West Valley City police looking for hit-and-run driver
- Families of inmates gather at the Utah Department of Corrections to protest removal of A/B schedule
- Louisiana woman helps animals affected by fires in Australia through sewing
- Boil order issued for multiple homes in Morgan County
- Fourth District elects its first female presiding judge