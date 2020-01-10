Students at Jordan Valley School briefly evacuated after bomb threat

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at Jordan Valley School were evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat.

The school, located at 7501 South 1000 East, is for students that have disabilities.

Jeff Haney with Canyons School District said the students were put in a nearby Latter-day Saints church building.

After about an hour the “all clear” was given and students were allowed back inside.

