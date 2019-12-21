Students at Corner Canyon High School raise thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The students at Corner Canyon High School came together this month for a great cause.
Through various fundraising activities (like odd jobs and several tournaments including a rock paper scissors tournament, a swampball tournament, and a Super Smash Bros tournament) the students raised thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish Utah.
The foundation shared the video with grand total reveal on Friday: $100,864.26.
Make-A-Wish Utah helps make the dreams of sick children come true.
Officials at the organization say the donation provided by Corner Canyon students will grant the wishes of 20 additional Utah children in 2020.
For more about Make-A-Wish click here.
