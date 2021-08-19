Student reportedly tased after trying to take officer’s gun in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A student was reportedly tased by a bystander after Cottonwood Heights Police say they tried to take a resource officer’s gun. Authorities say the incident happened at Brighton High School Thursday morning.

Lt. Dan Bartlett with Cottonwood Heights Police has confirmed the incident occurred but additional details have not yet been released. The Canyons School District released the following statement:

Canyons District applauds the quick actions of the Cottonwood Heights Police, Brighton High employees, and parents who responded to an altercation with an adolescent on campus Thursday morning. We are grateful that those involved did not suffer serious injuries. While we are not releasing specifics about this isolated incident because of student privacy reasons, we want our community to know great measures are taken every day to keep our school campuses as safe as possible.

In 2019, a school resource officer at South Hills Middle School in Riverton was injured after confronting a man spotted behind the school. Unified Police say the man hit the officer several times with a piece of wood. Another officer responded and tased the suspect before taking him into custody.