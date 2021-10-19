Student planning potential attack on Weber High School stopped by law enforcement

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A potential attack that a student was planning on Weber High School was stopped by law enforcement.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against the student that was planning to carry out the attack. The district has also opened an internal investigation into the situation and says they will take “appropriate action against the student as deemed necessary.”

According to a press release from the Weber School District, the threat was planned on the part of the student, but there was never an imminent danger to the school or other students.

The press release states that due to early intervention and action by law enforcement, violence was prevented.

The Weber County School District has not released any further details regarding the student or the ongoing investigation.