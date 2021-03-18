Student killed in crash involving Utah County deputy driving to SWAT standoff

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was involved in a crash that killed a 22-year-old college student.

According to UCSO, the deputy was driving his personal truck to respond to a SWAT standoff in Pleasant Grove where a man had barricaded himself in a home. The deputy is part of the department’s Critical Incident Team.

According to the Provo Police Department, while the deputy was en route to the SWAT incident a 22-year-old student, identified as Joseph Spencer, was pulling out of a Taco Bell at 433 North and 900 East.

Provo Police Department

Provo Police Department

As Spencer was pulling out of the parking lot, his vehicle was struck by the UCSO deputy’s truck.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

UCSO says the deputy involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave.

The Provo Police Department says its Traffic Accident Investigation Team is working in conjunction with the Officer Involved Critical Incident Team.