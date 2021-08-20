Student injured after semi-truck collides with school bus in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A student was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck collided with a school bus in Smithfield, Friday.

The crash happened near 100 North Main Street around 1:45 p.m.

According to the Cache County School District, the bus was transporting students from Green Canyon High School when the semi-truck struck the right passenger side of the bus.

As a precaution, one student was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, district officials said.

No further information was released.

