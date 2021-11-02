Student hit by car near Layton High, police close roadway

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student has been struck by a vehicle near the school.

Layton Police say the student has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet clear.

Authorities have closed northbound Wasatch Drive for the next hour or two.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.

This comes just a day after 13-year-old Karl Finch passed away in a hospital from injuries he suffered after a car hit him while he was trick-or-treating in Taylorsville. Police say four teenagers had been crossing the street when two of them were struck by a southbound vehicle. The second, a 12-year-old boy, is expected to recover from his injuries.

In late October, an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Provo. Police are searching for that suspect.