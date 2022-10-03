SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a University of Utah fraternity house on Thursday.
On September 29, University of Utah Police were notified of a reported sexual assault at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house located at 1431 East 100 South.
A student reported going to the fraternity house with friends and remembers “feeling sick, nauseous,” as if they had been drugged, according to a press release from the university.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where they reported being sexually assaulted.
In response to the report, hospital staff and University Police contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) to notify them of the incident.
While the fraternity house falls within the university’s “federally required geographic reporting area,” the location is off-campus and within SLCPD’s jurisdiction, and SLCPD is leading the investigation into the incident.
If you know anything about this incident, please call SLCPD at (801) 799-3000 to provide information for any future investigation.
If you have been harmed by sexual assault, please reach out to the university’s victim-survivor advocates (VSAs). To make an appointment, call (801) 581-7776 or email advocate@sa.utah.edu.
Additional support and resources are available at the SafeU website, through the SafeUT app and through the university’s Basic Needs Center.
Here is a list of prevention and safety tips provided by the university:
- If you or someone you know is a victim of interpersonal violence, call the LINK line at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visit the Center for Excellence in Women’s Health website.
- Consent is required for all sexual interactions. Consent cannot be granted if a person is under the influence of alcohol, coerced, or under duress or force. If you are unsure if a person wants to engage in sexual behavior, DO NOT DO IT.
- Coercion includes “wearing a person down” until they say yes. This is not consent.
- The vast majority of sexual assault occurs between two people who know each other. Usually victims of sexual assault know, and sometimes trust, the person who hurt them.
- If you notice one of your friends ignoring another person’s boundaries, remove your friend from the situation and tell them their behavior is not OK.
- If you’re meeting someone new, let others know when and where you’re meeting and plan to meet in a public setting. Trust your gut if anything feels off.
- Use the U’s SafeRide program or a courtesy escort (main campus: 801-585-2677; University Hospital: 801-581-2294) to get around campus.
- Let a family member or friend know when you’re going somewhere and your estimated time of arrival or return. This allows them to notify police as quickly as possible if there is a problem.
- If you feel uneasy, leave the area. Go to a safe location and notify University Police at 801-585-2677, or in case of an emergency, dial 911.
- Take care of one another and consider stopping and being present until help arrives in situations where someone may be experiencing harm. The person causing harm may stop if other people are around.
- Report any suspicious activities to University Police at 801-585-2677. Be prepared to provide as many details as possible.
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions, especially when walking alone. Try to avoid isolated or dark areas. Walk in groups whenever you can—there is safety in numbers.
- If a person approaches you in a way that makes you uncomfortable, maintain a distance and be observant; if they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number, make, model, color, and any additional identifiers, such as damage to the vehicle and direction of flight, if possible.