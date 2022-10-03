SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a University of Utah fraternity house on Thursday.

On September 29, University of Utah Police were notified of a reported sexual assault at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house located at 1431 East 100 South.

A student reported going to the fraternity house with friends and remembers “feeling sick, nauseous,” as if they had been drugged, according to a press release from the university.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they reported being sexually assaulted.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In response to the report, hospital staff and University Police contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) to notify them of the incident.

While the fraternity house falls within the university’s “federally required geographic reporting area,” the location is off-campus and within SLCPD’s jurisdiction, and SLCPD is leading the investigation into the incident.

If you know anything about this incident, please call SLCPD at (801) 799-3000 to provide information for any future investigation.

If you have been harmed by sexual assault, please reach out to the university’s victim-survivor advocates (VSAs). To make an appointment, call (801) 581-7776 or email advocate@sa.utah.edu.

Additional support and resources are available at the SafeU website, through the SafeUT app and through the university’s Basic Needs Center.

Here is a list of prevention and safety tips provided by the university: