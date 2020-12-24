Struggling workers wait for Governor’s decision on pandemic-relief funds

FILE – This March 8, 2018, file photo, shows the exterior of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – In a week, the state will have to send back millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds from the federal government if officials don’t spend the money.

For the past month, advocates for struggling businesses have been pleading with the governor and other political leaders to allocate some of the funds.

On December 4th, ABC4 news spoke with Derek Miller, the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance.

“I’ve heard it’s around $200 million,” said Miller. “That’s a significant amount.”

Since this report, ABC4 news has learned the amount the state has in pandemic-relief funds is around $230 million.

“It’s frustrating that certain people who usually aren’t in positions of struggle like financially and all of that they get to make those decisions for people who are,” said Natalie Hansink, an employee at Twist Bar & Bistro in Salt Lake City.

Hansink has worked in the hospitality industry for more than five years.

At the onset of the pandemic, she was laid off of her previous job.

She was fortunate to pick up another one, but like many in her industry she continues to struggle to make ends meet.

“Percentage wise, I would say about 80% of my income got cut down,” she says. “I would say probably about $200 a week versus a thousand a week.”

ABC4 News has repeatedly reached out to the Governor’s Office throughout the month of December for comment on whether or not the state is going to issue any pandemic-relief funds.

We have yet to hear of a decision.