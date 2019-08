TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire in a remote part of Tooele County Thursday.

Tooele County officials confirmed the fire is burning near Gold Hill and Ibapah in the southwest corner of the county.

Fire officials confirmed the loss of three structures, so far, and they have called for air support.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: