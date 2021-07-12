Structure fire sparks in Taylorsville, crews on scene

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are rushing to the scene of a structure fire in Taylorsville, Monday.

According to the Unified Fire Association, the fire sparked on the west side of a home. Ryan Love with the Unified Fire Authority states that smoke and flames were present upon arrival.

Love tells ABC4 the fire started right before 4 p.m. near 1933 W. and 4100 S. in Taylorsville.

Firefighters say the flames as of right now are under control and the scene remains under investigation.

It is unknown at this time what prompted the fire and if there are any reported injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.