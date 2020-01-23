Stronger together: Grantsville community rallies around family after deadly shooting

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Strong together, it’s not just a saying for the city of 11,000 people.

Grantsville resident Joshua Jones says, “Our community got together.”

Together to rally for the Haynie family.

Almost every pole in Grantsville is marked with a yellow ribbon. Some have a message of hope for the Haynie family and the local Soelberg’s market is going to be taking donations until February 4th to help support them.

“The community cares about families and hard times, and they are with you through the good and the bad,” says Grantsville’s Russ Mealncon.

As the news broke Wednesday, we are learning the father Colin Haynie hired an attorney. When asked if Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead spoke with the Haynie family about the charges his son faces he told ABC4’s Nick McGurk, “They have not wanted to have contact with us at this point, so at some point, I assume they will.”

While the family works through this rough time the community is sending prayers.

“Ask God to give them peace, a peace that goes beyond all understanding,” Mealncon added.

Because the community knows things won’t be easy for them here on out.

Jones added, “Hang in there as tough as you can.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:



