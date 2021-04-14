Strong winds cause dangerous driving conditions in Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – The wind created dangerous driving conditions on 1-15 in Davis County Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to 250 public assists related to wind and 25 wind-related accidents.

Poor conditions caused a truck hauling a utility trailer to tip over on U.S. 89.

Officials say there were no injuries to report.

For much of the morning, UHP was urging all high-profile vehicles like semis, R.V’s, and vehicles pulling trailers to limit travel on I-15 between Bountiful and Kaysville.

“We do leave that up to common sense. If you are a high profile vehicle, you might be under quite a bit of weight and you think you will be ok – that’s up to you,” Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street says.

Traction devices are required for all semis traveling westbound I-80 and all vehicles traveling eastbound through Parley’s Canyon. Traction devices are also required in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons as well as Empire Pass in Summit County.

“If you do get blown over with those restrictions in effect, we will give you a citation for driving on a road closed to your configuration,” Lt. Street says.

Wind caused truck pulling trailer on US 89 to tip over. @UTHighwayPatrol says driver will be cited for driving in restricted area. No injuries. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/a3PlbNzaSF — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) April 14, 2021

UHP says all though there were more public assists, there was a minimal amount of wind-related accidents during the morning commute.

“With that early advisory, knowing what we were going to see, I believe it did mitigate some of the problems we would have seen,” Lt. Street tells ABC4.

As more severe weather is in sight, drivers should continue to be cautious.

“Slow down to a point where you have ample traveling distance,” Lt. Street explains.

UHP always reminding folks to obey traffic signage.