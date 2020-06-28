Strong winds blow large pipe around Daybreak neighborhood

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Daybreak resident, Kroger Menzer sent ABC4 News a video of a large pipe blowing around a Daybreak neighborhood Sunday.
Menzer tells ABC4 News the two pipes from a nearby construction site were blown lose when the winds picked up.
Sgt. Thompson with the South Jordan Police Department says two to three pipes were blown loose from a nearby construction site. The community and the police came to action and then secured the pipes together, Sgt. Thompson added.
No extensive damage was done, a car was scratched, he added.
