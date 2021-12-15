Strong snow storm hits Utah, weaker storm moving in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Talk about a STRONG storm last night, Utah!

The warnings and advisories from this morning have expired and we’ll be looking at a calmer afternoon. Most will be dry through the afternoon with a slim chance for some light snow up in the mountains. Overall, it is going to be a MUCH cooler day with most along the Wasatch Front only topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s and it will feel even colder due to the winds. Most across the state will see 20s and 30s while St. George won’t even get mid-40s with a high of 42.

As quickly as we calm things down though another system will be moving in tonight. This storm won’t be as strong compared to the one last night, but we are still going to see some accumulating snow, mainly in central and northern Utah. The storm will move into northeast Nevada later this afternoon where there are winter weather advisories that will go into effect.

By overnight the snow will begin to spread into Utah with the bulk of it arriving close to if not a little before daybreak Thursday. This could lead to travel impacts during the rush hour commute so plan accordingly. While the best chance for snow will be in the morning, we’ll keep the chance for scattered snow showers through the day Thursday as it begins to gradually taper Thursday night into early Friday.

Snow totals won’t be as impressive compared to last night as mentioned, but we still could easily see minor accumulation to a couple of inches in the valleys, a few inches on the benches, just shy of half a foot in mountain valleys, and half a foot to a foot possible in our mountains.

By Friday morning drier air will begin to move in which will mean the end to snow, but as drier air moves in, so will some chillier air. We’ll continue to see highs in the low to mid 30s this weekend, but at night we’ll see lows drop into the teens along the Wasatch Front Friday and Saturday night while the Wasatch Back could see single digits! Mostly dry skies look to persist through the weekend, but changes could arrive ahead of Christmas. Stay tuned!