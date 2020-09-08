Strong Monday night wind storm prompts warnings about potential debris dangers

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Now is the time for residents in Davis County to secure their belongings and prepare for potential power outages, according to weather and emergency experts. A strong wind storm with gusts upwards of 85 miles per hour is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning in areas such as Farmington, Centerville, and parts of Salt Lake City.

Christine Kruse, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City said the last time they saw gusts this strong was in 2011. Winds in Davis County reached 100 miles per hour and caused a lot of damage and destruction.

“What we have going on with this storm is very strong easterly winds coming from Wyoming and Colorado. With these winds, you can sometimes get what’s called downslope winds where they move across and then accelerate down the west side of the Wasatch. This is a storm that’s moving down the central part of the country and so it’s a different transition than what we would normally have,” said Kruse.

We have been mentioning the high winds and you may be familiar with the term "downslope winds". Attached our graphics where we expect the strongest winds to occur and an info graphic about downslope wind storms. pic.twitter.com/ZDXctlWuuT — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 7, 2020

She said when winds reach those speeds, the NWS Salt Lake City begins issuing warnings for residents living in impacted areas to secure items that could become projectiles during the storm.

“We’re talking about trampolines, garbage cans, lawn chairs, decorations, and anything that can become airborne,” said Kruse.

Jona Whitesides, Bureau Chief for the Utah Division of Emergency Management calls the process a “home hazard check.”

“Also think about windows. If you have little children or someone who is sleeping close to a window, it might be a good idea for them to sleep somewhere else tonight just as a safe precaution,” he said. “Check for trees to see if they’re located in a place where they could fall over and go through a window.”

He added, “In 2011, we had several carports and sheds that went right up in the air and fell down in the streets.”

Experts said residents need to also prepare for a potential power outages. Make sure cell phones are charged, stock up on emergency supplies, flashlights are working, and that food in the refrigerator won’t go bad.

“Take all those things into consideration because you never know. You could be without power for a couple hours. You may be without power for a couple days,” said Whitesides.

Attention Labor Day travelers: NOW is the time to get those camping trailers back home. Don't wait till the last minute this evening/tonight…75 mph wind gusts are no joke! All high-profile vehicles beware, and please take appropriate action to avoid traveling this area tonight. https://t.co/nUIEZTiIbZ — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 7, 2020

Cpl. Colby Vanderbeek with the Utah Highway Patrol said in addition to the 85 extra shifts for their Labor Day weekend DUI blitz, they have troopers on standby Monday night in case they see a high number of crashes.

“Yes, it is a case of bad timing. Today is the last day of the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads. We’re expecting more people on the roads with more campers returning home from Labor Day Weekend,” he said.

Troopers said they’re mostly concerned with debris flying out of yards and ending up on the freeway. They are also concerned with Tonneau covers coming off of the back of trucks and loose items in the back of vehicles.

“Please help us out. It’s the same thing as the winter. Everyone thinks they can drive in the snow because they’ve been here forever. You can do your part by keeping those things tied down. Anything that has the possibility of coming off, make sure they’re secured before you go,” said Cpl. Vanderbeek.

He advised that motorcyclists should stay off the roads tonight because the strong winds could easily tip a rider over at high speeds. Semi-truck drivers should hunker down for the night or take a detour if they were originally planning on traveling on I-15, US-89, or Legacy Parkway through Davis and Weber County Monday night.

“If you have to be on the roads tonight, be safe. Hold onto that wheel. Don’t be distracted. That sudden gust of wind can push a little car that’s in a lane next to you. Try not to drive right next to a car in another lane.

Kruse said NWS Salt Lake City is also expecting accumulating snow in the Uintah Mountains. Anyone who is recreating, hiking, or hunting in the backcountry area should be prepared for cold wind chills and blizzard-like conditions.