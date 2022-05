SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in the investigation of a string of vehicle burglaries in Springville.

According to police, multiple burglaries took place in the area marked in red ranging from the night of Tuesday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 4.

Several items were stolen.

Courtesy of Springville PD

Law enforcement is asking anyone with surveillance or doorbell camera video of anyone acting suspiciously during the time the burglaries occurred to come forward.