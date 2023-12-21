SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One Utah woman’s act of kindness, turned into a Christmas miracle for a family thousands of miles away.

If you walked by the flight arrival area at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday evening with crowds of people waiting for loved ones, you might’ve noticed an emotional scene.

Brenda Green and the 8-week-old Bernese mountain dog in her arms, both waiting for a complete stranger.

“Three of his siblings have left already, so it’s perfect,” Green said, talking about the puppy. “He’s been so anxious, he’s ready.”

Last week, Brenda came across a Facebook post in a Bernese mountain dog owners group from Jessica Trentham in New Jersey. Jessica wrote, “Last night we went out for our nightly walk, a car swerved up onto the sidewalk [and killed] our dog.”

Jessica’s dog was a 4-month-old Bernese puppy.

When Brenda, a Bernese mountain dog breeder in Utah, saw the post, she said she knew what she had to do.

“We had a pet in our family who was a hit-and-run. I know the devastation to my family members of losing that dog,” she said. “I can’t fix it, but I can give you some dog balm to love on your heart and that’s what they needed.”

Brenda messaged Jessica and told her if she could make it to Utah, she would gift her a new puppy for free.

So, on a Wednesday evening just a few days before Christmas, two strangers met in tears.

“Here’s your baby,” Brenda said, handing the puppy over to Jessica.

“Thank you, like overwhelmingly thank you,” Jessica said. “I’m ready to take him home.”

So two strangers, now lifelong friends they say, calling their brief exchange at the Salt Lake City airport a Christmas miracle.