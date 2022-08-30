MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say.

On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett Brent Henstra Bills.

Bills was allegedly found under the homeowner’s seven-year-old daughter’s bed.

During the altercation, the homeowner and Bills reportedly fell down the stairs in the home, causing injuries to the homeowner.

The suspect was reportedly wearing all-black clothing with a shirt tied as a mask on his face at the time of his arrest.

According to the statement of probable cause, the daughter reported that a man, whose description was consistent with that of Bills, had entered her room on two different occasions over the three weeks leading up to the arrest.

The girl reportedly told her parents that the man had sexually assaulted her, and that he hid under her bed on both occasions.

Bills is a stranger to everyone at the home, according to court documents.

The suspect now faces the following charges: