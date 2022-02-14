Stranded skier airlifted off Ben Lomond Mountain

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A skier was airlifted during a rescued late Friday night off Ben Lomond Mountain.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue says the skier hiked up the mountain in an attempt to ski out, but became trapped in an area where he couldn’t descend safely.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

Officials say the man called a friend for assistance but the friend was unable to reach him, inhibited by snow and cliffs.

Rescue teams along with a helicopter from the Department of Public Safety were able to transport the skier off the mountain and safely back to a trailhead.

The man was evaluated by a medical team and released afterward.