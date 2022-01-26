Stranded hiker rescued from Bountiful Peak

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker has been rescued near Bountiful Peak Wednesday night by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

Police initially received a call from a 32-year-old hiker who needed help coming off of the mountain.

Search and Rescue crews attempted to access the hiker through Farmington Canyon by GPS coordinates.

The hiker has not suffered any injuries and has been transported off the mountain with the help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

No further information has been released.