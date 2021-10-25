Stormy weather moves into the Beehive State

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rain and snow are expected to hit the state Monday night and into Tuesday.

“We knew this system was going to be potent, we knew this system was going to bring ample amounts of moisture,” said Aaron Woodward, a meteorologist at the Salt Lake City National Weather Service.

“Kind of a multi-faceted storm system. We’re seeing some great, incredible wind gusts out ahead of it, and then we’re going to see some pretty potent rainfall amounts and so the rainfall totals we’re seeing are impressive,” he said. “Definitely enjoy the rain and we’re hoping to get some big numbers out there.”

A winter weather advisory goes into effect Monday at 6 p.m. Transportation officials urge drivers to take it slow when on the road.

“Increasing your following distance, driving at a lower rate of speed, and make sure your equipment is sufficient to be on the roadway,” said Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Miller.

And before leaving home in the morning, Lisa Miller, a travel information manager at the Utah Department of Transportation said to check live maps.

“You can avoid being stuck in congestion, from winter weather or special events to road construction or a crash if you just plan ahead,” she said.

UDOT crews plan to clear any snow from the Cottonwood Canyons early Tuesday morning. And in the valleys, spokesperson John Gleason said they have crews on standby in the event of flooding.