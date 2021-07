MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Severe thunderstorms ripped through Salt Lake County Thursday night, causing some major damage.

Among those that saw damage was the South 67 Condos in Murray, where wind gusts were strong enough to uproot a tree, knock over a carport, and crash onto three cars.

Officials tell ABC4 clean-up will be heavy, with having to clear the tree and other nearby debris.

Hundreds of people remain without power Friday morning after the storms moved through the area.