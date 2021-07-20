Storms continue to affect Southern and Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4)- Storms are still popping up over central and southern Utah this afternoon, causing flash flooding issues for many.

These storms have all the necessary ingredients to create flash flooding conditions through the evening time. Areas that are still expected to see storm activity will be in southern Utah near the national parks such as Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Capitol Reef. Some of these areas have already seen flooding so avoiding flooded areas will be key for safety.

One benefit of the moisture is that it keeps us cooler. The clouds allow us to see slightly cooler temperatures as we just remain under the triple-degree mark today. Tonight, the cloud cover sticks around and so does the muggy feeling as we still get stuck with the extra moisture.

Temperatures for the evening will range around the 80s and 90s for most. Overnight lows will be near the 70s for most as we stay warm under the cloud cover.

