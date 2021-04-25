Storm to bring snow and rain in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A storm is anticipated to spread across the region starting Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow and rain across the region tonight through April 26.

“Snow amounts will generally be in the 4 to 10″ range but the Cottonwoods will like to be closer to 15 to 18″ thanks to heavy snowfall rates Monday morning through Monday afternoon,” shares ABC4 Meteorologist Adam Carroll.

Officials say snow amounts of 4-10 inches are expected above 6000 ft. with locally higher amounts, and rain amounts across the northern valleys will be 0.25-0.75 of an inch with less than 0.25 of an inch elsewhere.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, statewide mountain road snow and high valley road slush are anticipated to acquire throughout the next couple of days.

“Lower canyons and higher valleys will likely see periods of road slush late morning potentially lasting into the afternoon. However, after noon road slush will likely be few and far between along these routes with most routes running wet,” UDOT writes. “Valleys across the entire state outside of the southeastern portions will see a good soaking of rain with snow levels likely remaining above the valley floor through 6 p.m. Monday.”

Weather Alert: Statewide mountain road snow & high valley road slush MON AM thru the evening. Roads trend mostly wet across high valleys MON afternoon. Look for an update on MON regarding MON PM – TUE AM potential impacts. More info here: https://t.co/4P1gO1U0Gg #utwx #utsnow pic.twitter.com/T4nQiWBYX7 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 25, 2021

Officials say that precipitation is expected to continue for most routes across the state going into Monday evening/night.

“Look for an update on Monday as mountain and high valley road snow concerns across the state could potentially continue into Tuesday morning,” UDOT adds.

As many head out onto Utah roads, drivers and motorists are also advised to take additional caution especially when heading up the canyon and mountain routes. Anyone traveling should be prepared for chain restrictions at any time during snow events.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period: