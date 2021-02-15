Storm three is in sight, Utah officials warn motorist to prepare

OGDEN, Utah (ABC 4) – Officials are warning folks in Northern Utah to be mindful out on the roadways as more severe weather is in the forecast.

David Ball, a mechanic at Carpenter Auto Repair in Ogden, says safety while driving in winter weather starts with prevention.

“Often times, it’s easy to slide.”

Ball says he and his crew are seeing more folks servicing their car.

“Go over the breaks, go over the suspension,” Ball says. “Usually what we like to do is just make sure the tire is wearing evenly across the pattern.”

And what is under the hood is just as important.

“That the wiper blades are working, that you have a windshield wiper that will spray,” Ball explains.

“The antifreeze, make sure this coolant level is up, engine oil level, power steering, air filter.”

Once that is done, Ball says your vehicle is ready to hit the road.

The number of motorists hitting the road is prompting a warning from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Always slow down. Please give yourself some extra time to get to where you are going,” Trooper Chris Bishop says.

Over the weekend, UHP says troopers responded to 135 crashes with one crash involving 10 cars.

“We encourage people to stay in their vehicles with their seat belts on a lot of people want to get out and look at the damage and that is one of the worst things to do given slick conditions,” Trooper Bishop says.

It is always a good reminder to check conditions and to give yourself extra time to get to where you are going.